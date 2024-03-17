American Healthcare REIT, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NYSE:AHR)

American Healthcare REIT’s (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 18th. American Healthcare REIT had issued 56,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 7th. The total size of the offering was $672,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During American Healthcare REIT’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

AHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE AHR opened at $13.59 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $14.56.

In other news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff purchased 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

