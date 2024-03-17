American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $483.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.90. American National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at American National Bankshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $30,616.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,985.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American National Bankshares news, SVP Rhonda P. Joyce sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $29,628.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,836.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $30,616.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,985.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American National Bankshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,053,000 after buying an additional 26,429 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 39.5% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 614,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 173,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 293.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 180,767 shares in the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

