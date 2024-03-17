American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.7% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $197.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

