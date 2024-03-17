AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMN. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

NYSE AMN opened at $58.72 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $112.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.80.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Jorge A. Caballero bought 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

