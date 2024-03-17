Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $195.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

