Analysts Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Target Price at $21.25

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $51,657.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,391.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 10,751 shares of company stock valued at $171,754 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 57.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 30.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAND opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

