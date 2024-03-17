Analysts Set Expectations for Identiv, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Identiv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $172.88 million, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Identiv by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 219.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 158.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

