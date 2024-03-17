Analysts Set Future plc (LON:FUTR) PT at GBX 1,056.14

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,056.14 ($13.53).

FUTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,900 ($24.34) to GBX 1,685 ($21.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Future to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.61) to GBX 660 ($8.46) in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Future to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.35) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

In related news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand sold 78,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.84), for a total transaction of £544,851.60 ($698,080.20). 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 577 ($7.39) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £664.70 million, a PE ratio of 613.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 515.50 ($6.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,193 ($15.29). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 687.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 772.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 319.15%.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

