Analysts Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Target Price at $14.25

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Lemonade stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.90.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.18. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 55.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lemonade by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 526,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lemonade by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $11,925,000. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $6,429,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lemonade by 98.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 278,010 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

