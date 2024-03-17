Analyzing BCE (NYSE:BCE) & Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY)

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) and Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BCE and Telenet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 8.82% 17.13% 4.28% Telenet Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BCE and Telenet Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 0 6 1 0 2.14 Telenet Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BCE presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.26%. Given BCE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BCE is more favorable than Telenet Group.

42.3% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BCE and Telenet Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $18.28 billion 1.72 $1.68 billion $1.69 20.36 Telenet Group N/A N/A N/A $0.15 71.73

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Telenet Group. BCE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telenet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BCE beats Telenet Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television (IPTV), local telephone, and long distance services, as well as other communication services and products; and satellite TV service and connectivity services. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services, fixed-line, and mobile telephony services; voice, data, and Internet product and services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as cloud, hosting, and security solutions. It also sells mobile handsets and set-top boxes; and provides advertising and production services, as well as product activation and installation services. The company serves small and medium enterprises, larger corporations, public, healthcare and educational institutions, and carrier customers that include international voice, data, and internet service providers. Telenet Group Holding NV was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. Telenet Group Holding NV is a subsidiary of Liberty Global plc.

