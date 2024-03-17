Analyzing Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) and FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY)

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) and FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Nordson pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. FLSmidth & Co. A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Nordson pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FLSmidth & Co. A/S pays out 2.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nordson has increased its dividend for 61 consecutive years. Nordson is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of Nordson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nordson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson $2.63 billion 5.73 $487.49 million $8.55 30.78 FLSmidth & Co. A/S N/A N/A N/A $0.74 6.14

This table compares Nordson and FLSmidth & Co. A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than FLSmidth & Co. A/S. FLSmidth & Co. A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nordson and FLSmidth & Co. A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson 0 3 4 0 2.57 FLSmidth & Co. A/S 0 3 1 0 2.25

Nordson presently has a consensus price target of $270.43, indicating a potential upside of 2.75%. Given Nordson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nordson is more favorable than FLSmidth & Co. A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Nordson and FLSmidth & Co. A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson 18.59% 20.59% 11.34% FLSmidth & Co. A/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nordson beats FLSmidth & Co. A/S on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic and biopolymer melt stream; precision agriculture spraying solutions; fluid components, such as nozzles, pumps, and filters; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods. It also offers automated and manual dispensing products and systems for cold materials, container coating, liquid finishing, and powder coating, as well as ultraviolet equipment used primarily in curing and drying operations. The Medical and Fluid Solutions segment offers medical devices, including cannulas, catheters, and medical balloons; single-use plastic components; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers; minimally invasive interventional delivery devices; and plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, and fluid connection components. The Advanced Technology Solutions segment provides automated dispensing systems for the attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces; and bond testing and automated optical, acoustic microscopy, and x-ray inspection systems for use in semiconductor and printed circuit board industries. The company markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors and sales representatives. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co. A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

