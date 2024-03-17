Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.29

Shares of Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.29 and traded as low as C$3.96. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$4.03, with a volume of 59,850 shares.

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Andrew Peller from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27. The firm has a market cap of C$142.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Andrew Peller Limited engages in the production, bottling, and marketing of wines and craft beverage alcohol products in Canada. The company offers products under Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction brands; Peller Family Vineyards, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, and XOXO brands; and Hochtaler, Domaine D'Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal, and Sommet brands.

