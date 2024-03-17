ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam Sells 15,085 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 15,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,000,889.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 842,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,907,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, March 5th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 10,093 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $659,577.55.

On Monday, January 22nd, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,692 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $318,467.40.

On Thursday, January 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,784 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $541,055.20.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $278,150.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $683,083.44.

On Friday, December 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,974 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $627,916.56.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

ANIP opened at $66.00 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANIP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,825,000 after buying an additional 191,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,074,000 after buying an additional 156,594 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 277,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,628,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 582,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.