Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4604 per share on Thursday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Aperam’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.69. Aperam has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Aperam will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

