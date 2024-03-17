Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) is Sound Income Strategies LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,954,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 66,878 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for 3.3% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.34% of Ares Capital worth $39,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,386 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 532,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. B. Riley lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. 4,003,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,134. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

