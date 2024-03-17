Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

ARIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 3.0 %

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ARIS opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 686,500 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,040,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 59.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 754,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,985,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,143,000 after purchasing an additional 130,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.