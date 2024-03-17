Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Update

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 892,600 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the February 14th total of 720,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 170,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 168,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,583,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 84,970 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 50,498 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE AHH traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The company has a market cap of $921.77 million, a PE ratio of -208.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.59). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently -1,640.00%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

