Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the February 14th total of 213,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Arteris Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Arteris stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $245.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.02. Arteris has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $8.08.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 150.71% and a negative net margin of 68.70%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arteris will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,611.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 15,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $81,750.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,838.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,611.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,631 shares of company stock valued at $470,575 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Arteris by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Arteris by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arteris by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

