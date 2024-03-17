Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,845,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.87 and a 200-day moving average of $256.54. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $289.04. The stock has a market cap of $519.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Several research firms have commented on V. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

