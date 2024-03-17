Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,236 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 9.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 30.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Splunk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 11.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Trading Up 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Splunk stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.90. 18,211,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $156.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Splunk

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.