Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $6,173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,401,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,397,549.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,561 shares of company stock valued at $22,913,351 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $76.72. 4,366,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287,535. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.88. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

