Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $359,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.3% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,840,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.85. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

