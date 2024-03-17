Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 58,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 625.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,601 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VB stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.01. 822,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $226.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.