Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises 0.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 21.4% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Hershey by 396.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 235.3% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 6.9% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.54. 12,184,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.70.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. Hershey’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

