Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,543 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.41. 53,216,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,442,098. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $210.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.