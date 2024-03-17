Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 1,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $268.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,795,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

