Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

ACGL stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.88. 3,505,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,416. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.84 and its 200-day moving average is $81.82.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

