Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.35. The stock had a trading volume of 576,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,186. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $246.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.