Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.75.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $373.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,234,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,730. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $385.10. The company has a market cap of $371.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

