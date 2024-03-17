Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Trims Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 55.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,965,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.89 and its 200-day moving average is $110.01. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $338,004.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,211,053.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $338,004.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,211,053.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,498 shares of company stock worth $23,441,441 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

