Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $126.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ashland in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Ashland from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $96.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.46. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $105.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,687,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,371,000 after acquiring an additional 53,087 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,118,000 after acquiring an additional 62,182 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,424,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,435,000 after acquiring an additional 164,468 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,522,000 after acquiring an additional 248,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

