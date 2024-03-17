AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Short Interest Up 25.4% in February

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,660,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 14th total of 13,290,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,446,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,811,000 after purchasing an additional 103,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 273.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,470 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,805 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth about $9,304,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 134.2% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,745,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASTS traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.14. 10,448,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,713,985. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $685.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.88. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $7.10.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

