Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.33

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.33 and traded as low as $10.77. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 223,132 shares.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, analysts expect that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

