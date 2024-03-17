Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from £107 ($137.09) to GBX 9,900 ($126.84) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($160.15) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £117.13 ($150.06).
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
