ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Price Reaches $3.42 on Major Exchanges

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. ATOR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $143.52 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded up 23% against the dollar. One ATOR Protocol token can now be purchased for $3.42 or 0.00005011 BTC on major exchanges.

ATOR Protocol Profile

ATOR Protocol’s launch date was January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 89,978,459.487 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 2.99052422 USD and is down -6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $4,565,395.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATOR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATOR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

