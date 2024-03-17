AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Lessened by Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of T traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 93,104,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,098,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

