Audius (AUDIO) Trading Down 5.9% This Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, Audius has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market cap of $352.86 million and $14.17 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Audius Token Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,242,027,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,203,028,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear."

