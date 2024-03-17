Austin Asset Management Co Inc Acquires 16,782 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 119,139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $275,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVDE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.70. 499,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,867. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.15.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

