Austin Asset Management Co Inc Acquires 925 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned 0.11% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 28,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 423,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.01. 510,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,989. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

