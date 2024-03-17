Austin Asset Management Co Inc Buys Shares of 2,617 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $106.32. 1,288,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,621. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

