Austin Asset Management Co Inc Sells 56 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lessened its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 15.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Humana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Humana by 27.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at $4,865,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Humana

Humana Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HUM traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $348.15. 2,469,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,037. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $334.54 and a one year high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.25.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.