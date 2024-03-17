Austin Asset Management Co Inc Trims Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned about 0.16% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $14,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $687,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFUV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.43. 260,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,617. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

