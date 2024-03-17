Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Short Interest Update

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 14th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $254.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,843,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,891,607 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

