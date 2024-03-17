Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $242.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.37.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

