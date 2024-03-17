Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.85 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $20.85 billion and $1.69 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $55.27 or 0.00081054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00018467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00017962 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,000,842 coins and its circulating supply is 377,311,202 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

