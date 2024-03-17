Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

AVGR opened at $2.91 on Friday. Avinger has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avinger in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

