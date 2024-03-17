Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Amanda Blanc Buys 10,597 Shares

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Blanc bought 10,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 474 ($6.07) per share, for a total transaction of £50,229.78 ($64,355.90).

Aviva Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 482.40 ($6.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27. Aviva plc has a twelve month low of GBX 366 ($4.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 483.90 ($6.20). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 439.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 418.55. The stock has a market cap of £13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,303.78, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Aviva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 22.30 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $11.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 8,918.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 495 ($6.34) to GBX 485 ($6.21) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 508.80 ($6.52).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

