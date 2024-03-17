AvocadoCoin Price Tops $889.47 on Major Exchanges (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be bought for about $889.47 or 0.01303995 BTC on exchanges. AvocadoCoin has a total market cap of $5.67 billion and approximately $1,549.31 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvocadoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AvocadoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

