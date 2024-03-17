AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) versus Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Financial Review

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -13.66% -22.38% -11.24% Endonovo Therapeutics -1,717.21% N/A -408.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AxoGen and Endonovo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $159.01 million 2.09 -$21.72 million ($0.52) -14.77 Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 8.33 -$18.48 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Endonovo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AxoGen.

83.8% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of AxoGen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AxoGen has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of -1.42, suggesting that its share price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AxoGen and Endonovo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 0 3 0 3.00 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

AxoGen presently has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given AxoGen’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Summary

AxoGen beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries. Its products also comprise Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to protect a peripheral nerve end, as well as separates the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and AxoTouch two-point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals, plastic reconstructive surgeons, orthopedic and plastic hand surgeons, and various oral and maxillofacial surgeons. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

