Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.73.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Axonics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,634,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,755,000 after acquiring an additional 90,132 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,313,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,499,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 225,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 24,631 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 359.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 75,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 59,090 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Axonics stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -521.62 and a beta of 0.57. Axonics has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $69.68.
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.33 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.
